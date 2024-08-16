Four people arrested in connection with fatal shooting of US soap actor Johnny Wactor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested four people in connection with the fatal shooting of US soap actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles.

Wactor, 37, was shot and killed in the early hours of May 25 after he allegedly confronted a group of three men who were attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car following a bartending shift. One of the men then shot at the actor unprovoked before the group fled the scene, with police later confirming that the actor died from a fatal shot to the chest and his death was ruled as homicide.

Police have now arrested three people for murder, which included Robert Barceleau, Leonel Gutierrez and Sergio Estrada. A fourth man, Frank Olano, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder. The arrests come after police released images from the scene in the hunt for the suspects.

Wactor’s death shocked US soap fans, who knew him as Brando Corbin during a two-year stint on the medical drama General Hospital. He also made appearances in shows such as Westworld and The OA.

Following the actor’s death, the General Hospital official Instagram account posted a tribue to him which read: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

In the wake of his death, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, has piled pressure on Karen Bass, the Mayor of Los Angeles, to battle skyrocketing crime rates in the city, Both his mother and his friend, Micah Parker, took part in a press conference outside Los Angeles City Hall to highlight the issue.