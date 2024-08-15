Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lumumba Sayers was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man, he is a former MMA fighter turned anti-gun advocate.

The fatal shooting took place during a children’s birthday party in Commerce City in Colorado in the States. Denver 7 reported that “According to an arrest affidavit, Sayers Sr. is accused of shooting a man in the head during a child’s birthday party Saturday evening at Pioneer Park in Commerce City. The victim, identified as Malcolm Watson, is believed to be a friend of the man once believed to have killed Sayers Sr.’s son.

“Watson, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene with three gunshot wounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MMA fighter Lumumba Sayers accused of shooting man dead | Forza LLC via Getty Images

It has been reported that police believe that the murder may have taken place in retaliation for the shooting death of Lumumba Sayers’ son. Denver 7 also reported that “Lumumba Sayers Jr., who was also an MMA fighter and anti-gun violence advocate, and another man were killed in a quadruple shooting near the intersection of 28th and Welton streets on Aug. 19, 2023.”

Lumumba Sayers is a former mixed martial artist who once fought ex-UFC star Derek Brunson inside a cage. Before Lumumba Sayers lost his son, he founded the Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts non profit organisation, it is described on its instagram as a “foundation here to improve lives in the community through creative approaches.” The foundation last posted a video in August 2023 of a “team/group bonding from our unbreakable and bling camp this past summer.”

Harris Funeral Directors posted a tribute to Lumumba Sayers’ son and said: “Lumumba Nantamba-Muhammed Sayers Jr. was born on September 3, 1999 to the parents of Lumumba Sayers Sr and Lakeisha Smith. Mr Sayers was born in Denver, Colorado where he attended Manual High School and graduated with Honors in the class of 2017. Mr. Sayers became known for his athletic ability and flamboyant personality. Sparking His Love for Mixed Martial Arts and Music.”