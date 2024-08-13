Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rapper Boosie Badazz was among the artists set to take part in the event called The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest.

However, the show was cancelled as a result of the shooting.The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement which said: , “At approximately 8:59 p.m. on August 10, 2024, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction. An outdoor concert was about to begin when the shooting occurred in the parking lot. Two men, Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, both from Omaha, Nebraska, died as a result of the shooting.”

On the night the show was cancelled, Boosie Badazz shared a video on his Instagram which seemed to show that he was unaware of the reason behind the cancellation of the show. The 41 year old said: “They just shut the concert down. I’ve been in the back a couple of hours waiting to perform and (police just shut the concert down.”

Two men are shot dead ahead of outdoor concert featuring Boosie Badazz | Getty Images

Boosie Badazz, who was formerly known as Lil Boosie was born Torrence Hatch on 14 November, 1982. He was given the nickname Boosie by his family. In 2014, The Guardian interviewed Boosie Badazz after he was released early from prison after serving five years of an eight-year sentence following a guilty plea on drug charges.

Boosie Badazz told The Guardian that “Nobody wants to go to prison and go through what I went through. Prison is not a place for humans. Period. It’s just an animal house. You don’t wanna go through that or put your family through that.”

Boosie Badazz decided to change his stage name from Lil Boosie to Boosie Badazz in October 2014. In an interview with Noisey in May 2015, he said: "I got tired of just people, grown men, like "What up Lil Boosie?" No, I'm grown. It should be Mr.! You know, I'm Boosie Badazz”