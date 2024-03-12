Bury market stabbing: boy, 17, arrested after three men injured in in attack
A teenage boy has been arrested following a stabbing attack in Greater Manchester.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested by police after three men were injured at Bury market on Murray Road during the attack which took place around 12.15pm on Monday, March 11. The three men had been taken to hospital after the incident.
The three men were described has having non life-threatening, with only one still remaining in hospital. Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton, of Greater Manchester Police's Bury division, said: "We believe this incident was a targeted attack and thankfully no one has suffered life-threatening injuries. There is not a threat to the wider public and we believe this was an isolated incident."
Police are continuing inquires into the incident, with "heightened patrols" also taking place in the nearby area. Det Chief Insp Charlton added: "Don't be alarmed by this. Our officers are there to help, support and reassure the wider community."
Greater Manchester Police have requested that anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam. You can make a report by calling 101, quoting 1338 of 11/03/2024. Alternatively, you can make a report anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
