Bury: Two men arrested after boy, 17, died in 'workplace accident' in Greater Manchester
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men have been arrested for negligence after a 17-year-old died in a 'workplace accident'. Officers were called to a business premises on Thursday morning (February 8) on Tile Street in Bury, Greater Manchester following reports of concerns for welfare.
A joint investigation has been launched by the Greater Manchester Police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish enquiries into the circumstances that led to the boy's death.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 10:10am (on Thursday), officers were called to reports of concerns for welfare at a business premises on Tile Street, Bury.
"It was established that a 17-year-old boy was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."
The police said a 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and gross negligence manslaughter and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, as enquiries continue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.