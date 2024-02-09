Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested for negligence after a 17-year-old died in a 'workplace accident'. Officers were called to a business premises on Thursday morning (February 8) on Tile Street in Bury, Greater Manchester following reports of concerns for welfare.

A joint investigation has been launched by the Greater Manchester Police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish enquiries into the circumstances that led to the boy's death.

Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a 'workplace accident' on an industrial estate on Tile Street, Bury.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 10:10am (on Thursday), officers were called to reports of concerns for welfare at a business premises on Tile Street, Bury.

"It was established that a 17-year-old boy was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."