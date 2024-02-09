Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Bury: Two men arrested after boy, 17, died in 'workplace accident' in Greater Manchester

Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a 'workplace accident'
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested for negligence after a 17-year-old died in a 'workplace accident'. Officers were called to a business premises on Thursday morning (February 8) on Tile Street in Bury, Greater Manchester following reports of concerns for welfare.

A joint investigation has been launched by the Greater Manchester Police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish enquiries into the circumstances that led to the boy's death.

Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a 'workplace accident' on an industrial estate on Tile Street, Bury. Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a 'workplace accident' on an industrial estate on Tile Street, Bury.
Two men have been arrested after a teenager died in a 'workplace accident' on an industrial estate on Tile Street, Bury.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 10:10am (on Thursday), officers were called to reports of concerns for welfare at a business premises on Tile Street, Bury.

"It was established that a 17-year-old boy was involved in a workplace accident and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

The police said a 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and gross negligence manslaughter and a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, as enquiries continue.

Related topics:Greater ManchesterHealth and Safety Executive

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.