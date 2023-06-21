For the curious.
Andre Langlois
By Andre Langlois
5 minutes ago
Central Middlesex Hospital. (Google Maps)Central Middlesex Hospital. (Google Maps)
Central Middlesex Hospital. (Google Maps)

A man has been arrested after two people were allegedly stabbed at a North London hospital.

Emergency services were called to Central Middlesex Hospital, which sits between Brent and Ealing, at 1.18pm on Wednesday (21 June), to reports two people had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Officers - including armed police - arrived at the scene, where they found two people with stab wounds. The first victim had injuries considered life-threatening, the statement said, while the second victim's injuries were not being treated as life-threatening.

"Police arrested a man outside the hospital. He has also been conveyed to hospital having received injuries that are believed to be self-inflicted," the Met said. "His condition is being treated as life-threatening."

Officers are stationed in the hospital where they are carrying out further searches, but the force said at this time "no one else is sought" in relation to the incident.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related," they added.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said two people were treated for injuries. A spokesperson said: “We were called today (21 June) at 1.18pm to reports of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital. We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. Our teams have so far treated two people at the scene. The incident is still ongoing.”

A spokesman for the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We can confirm an incident took place at Central Middlesex Hospital this afternoon.

“Police are on site and the hospital was temporarily locked down for a short period of time as a precautionary measure," he continued. “Working closely with the Metropolitan Police, we have now reopened the hospital and services will continue as normal.”

