A teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Paddington, hours before another man was injured in a stabbing in nearby Kilburn

Police officers at the scene on Church Yard Walk near to Paddington Green in London, after a boy was stabbed to death (Photo: James Manning/PA Wire)

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in Central London, hours before another stabbing incident nearby.

The teenager, believed to be 17, was found with a stab wound in Paddington Green, near the City of Westminster College, shortly before 2pm on Monday [19 June]. Emergency services - including an air ambulance - rushed to the scene, but despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at 2.15pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesperson said his next of kin had been informed, and that no arrests had been made yet.

Another man – believed to be aged in his 20s – was stabbed in Kilburn High Road, near the junction with Palmerston Road, NW6, the same afternoon.

Police were called at around 4.20pm and London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended. The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment, the Met said, but no arrests had been made in that case either.

In Paddington, a body could be seen covered by a white sheet in St Mary’s Churchyard, Paddington Green. Police cordoned off the area around the body, with several officers stationed at entrances to the green.

A group of young people sitting on the steps of City of Westminster College, located on the edge of the green, were crying, while a forensic officer started taking photographs of the covered body

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the Paddington stabbing were asked to either contact the Met Police via Twitter @MetCC or call 101 quoting CAD 4068/19JUN.