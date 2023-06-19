A man and woman, both 21, were both stabbed in a double attack on Sunday

A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a double stabbing during an alleged argument between two groups of men in Bournemouth town centre.

The man was stabbed in the stomach and head just before 3am on Sunday (18 June) in the reported altercation near a bookies and takeaway restaurant, according to Dorset Police.

A woman, 21, who was not known to either group, was also stabbed in her lower body before being taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old local man close to the incident on Old Christchurch Road was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and affray. Police are currently holding him in custody.

A second suspect, who was said to be wearing an orange T-shirt and possibly carrying a skateboard, is being sought in connection with the stabbings. Two scenes are in place in Old Christchurch Road and Albert Road while crime scene investigators carry out examinations.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores, of Bournemouth CID, said: “An investigation into this incident is ongoing to establish exactly what happened. I would urge anyone who witnessed it or filmed any of the incident on their mobile phone to please contact Dorset Police.

“As part of our early enquiries, we are looking for an outstanding suspect who was said to be wearing an orange T-shirt and possibly carrying a skateboard. I would ask anyone who knows who this is or where he may be to please get in touch.

“I understand this incident will be of concern to members of the public and local businesses and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days and can be approached with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230094111.