For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Plaid Cymru names Rhun ap Iorwerth as new leader of Welsh party
Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed in Kent
Bodies of boy, 3, and girl, 11, among four found in London flat
Boris Johnson accused of fresh rule breach over new Daily Mail job
Man charged with three counts of murder in Nottingham attacks
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies aged 26 at Tour de Suisse
Breaking

Hounslow deaths: boy, 3, and girl, 11, among four people found dead in London flat

Two children are among the four people who died

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

A three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in London.

Metropolitan Police were called at just after 3pm on Friday (16 June) to concerns over occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow. Officers forced their way into the home and found the bodies of four people inside.

They are thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy, who were all thought to be related.

Most Popular

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

"I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died. There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

Related topics:LondonPoliceMet Police