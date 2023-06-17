Bodies of boy, 3, and girl, 11, among four found in London flat

Two children are among the four people who died

A three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in London.

Metropolitan Police were called at just after 3pm on Friday (16 June) to concerns over occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow. Officers forced their way into the home and found the bodies of four people inside.

They are thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy, who were all thought to be related.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

"I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.