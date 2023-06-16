For the curious.
Breaking

Maidstone: 48-year-old man arrested after police officer seriously injured in Kent stabbing

The force said the officer is in a “serious but stable” condition, while a 48-year-old man remains in custody for questioning

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
2 minutes ago

A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed in Kent.

Police were attending an incident at an address in Albion Place in Maidstone on Thursday evening (16 June), when the assault took place, a Kent Police spokesperson said. The officer was airlifted to a London hospital, with "injuries consistent with stab wounds".

The force said he remains there in a “serious but stable” condition. A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody, while inquiries continue.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed at an address in Maidstone on Thursday evening (Photo: Dave Thompson/PA)A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed at an address in Maidstone on Thursday evening (Photo: Dave Thompson/PA)
A neighbour told KentOnline that they saw at least 30 officers enter an apartment block opposite a local car dealership. “It started off with one police car, then they all just swarmed around and ran into the building. It looked very intense."

She said an ambulance pulled in and "brought someone out", before police took a second person out in handcuffs.

“There must have been seven police cars, a riot van, some unmarked cars and two ambulances," she continued. “A forensic van came at 11pm, someone went into the building wearing a hazmat suit and then left.”

An Albion Place resident, who wished not to be named, told the PA news agency that they saw police cars at about 8pm, adding: “There were lots and lots going past … but I thought they were going another way.”

“There was a police car parked by the flats when I left for work and when I got home there was a police van there," they added. “Police were going in and out of the flats round the back.”

In the late afternoon on Friday, a police car could be seen stationed in a residential parking area at the back of Albion Place.

