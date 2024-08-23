Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a Leeds delivery driver during a van theft.

Mark Ross, of Conference Road, Armley, Leeds, has been charged with the murder of Claudiu-Carol Kandor after he was killed during a violent van theft in Leeds on Tuesday evening (August 20). He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court later today (August 23).

42-year-old Mr Kondor was found with serious injuries on Heights Drive in Wortley after being dragged for half a mile from the passenger seat of his silver Ford Transit Cargo, which had been stolen on Alliance Way while he was making a nearby delivery. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after emergency service arrived.

In addition to a charge of murder being brought against Mr Ross, a 24-year-old man was also arrested yesterday following a manhunt for murder suspect Eddie Hampshire, with the man remaining in custody. A woman was also arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police said that Mr Kondor had been delivering a package to a property about half a mile away from where his van was parked when he returned to find a man attempting to steal his van. When he attempted to stop the theft, the suspect drove off at speed while Mr Kondor was only partly inside the passenger door.

The van then collided with two parked cars on Heights Way, where Mr Kondor was left injured, before the suspect fled the scene with the van. His van was later found six mile away on Highlands Walk in the Belle Isle area of Leeds.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to help support Mr Kondor’s family was launched by his employer, SP Transport Group, has already raised more than £20,000, exceeding the £750 target. The firm’s operations manager Mike Neill said: “Claudiu was more than just a colleague — he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team.

“His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten. The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.”