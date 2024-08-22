Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a parcel delivery driver in Leeds.

Eddie Hampshire, who was the subject of a manhunt, was arrested along with a woman who has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor. A 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, bringing the total arrests to three.

Mr Kondor, aged 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

The delivery driver was found by officers on Heights Drive in Wortley with serious injuries. Emergency service staff later pronounced him dead at the scene. His van was later found six miles away on Highlands Walk in Belle Isle.

Mr Kondor has been described as ‘dedicated’ by his employer SP Transport, who launched a fundraising appeal to help his family “during this heartbreaking time”. It said on GoFundMe, which has so far raised over £14,000: “Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family, who tragically lost his life on August 20, 2024, during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft. This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, was making a delivery to a property in Leeds when he was killed after a suspect attempted to steal his delivery van. | GoFundMe

“Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten. The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.

“We are launching this GoFundMe campaign to support Claudiu's family during this incredibly difficult time. Our goal is to alleviate some of the financial burdens they are facing, including funeral costs, legal expenses, and any other unforeseen challenges that may arise. While no amount of money can fill the void left by Claudiu’s passing, we hope to provide some comfort and support to his loved ones.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or on its website. Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.