The IOPC is investigating multiple serving and former Met Police officers amid concerns they "repeatedly failed" to take action over allegations against serial rapist David Carrick.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five serving Metropolitan Police officers are under investigation for misconduct over their handling of allegations against serial rapist David Carrick. Carrick, 48, a firearms officer with the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was jailed in February for at least 30 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges of rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and coercive or controlling behaviour.

Southwark Crown Court heard how he took “monstrous advantage of women” in deplorable offending which took place over almost two decades, the entire time during which he was a serving police officer. The Met has since apologised for failing to recognise Carrick as a danger to the public, particularly after it emerged that multiple criminal allegations had been made against him before he was eventually prosecuted. However, following an internal inquiry, the force said it had not identified any conduct issues for officers involved in investigating Carrick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in July, the Independent Office for Police Misconduct (IOPC) announced that it would launch an investigation into the force amid concerns officers had repeatedly failed to take action against Carrick - and on Wednesday (18 October), the watchdog confirmed it was looking into 10 people linked to the Met. This includes five serving Met Police officers - a detective constable, detective sergeant, detective inspector, and two chief inspectors - and a former Met Police officer who now serves at the City of London Police. There are also two officers retired from the force who are also facing the misconduct probe, plus a serving Met staff member and a PC.

Undated handout photo issued by Hertfordshire Police of David Carrick, who was revealed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. Credit: PA

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said that after a review, the watchdog had decided to launch investigations into "multiple alleged failings" of police officers and staff who investigated or assessed allegations against Carrick. "If these matters had been adequately progressed," she said, "Carrick could potentially have faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the police service years before he was eventually arrested.

"While we've notified a number of officers that they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow. At the end of each investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "David Carrick was responsible for the most appalling offences and we are truly sorry for the harm and suffering he caused his victims. He should never have been a police officer. We have acknowledged that serious flaws in our approach meant we did not spot his pattern of abusive behaviour and as a result, we missed opportunities to pursue him through the misconduct process. We deeply regret this."