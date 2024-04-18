Enfield stabbing: James Moore charged after Met Police officer stabbed in shoulder in north London
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged after a Met Police officer was stabbed in the shoulder while responding to a call in Enfield.
James Moore, 30, was arrested at the scene on Mandeville Road in north London after the cop was injured while responding to a report of a man wielding a knife. The officer was attended to by his colleagues following the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon (April 16).
They tied a tourniquet around his arm and administered first aid while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Moore was injured during his arrest and was taken to hospital. He was released directly into police custody, where he has now been charged on multiple counts. He has been charged with assault, grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of cannabis. Moore is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 18.
Commander Owain Richards said: “The actions of this officer demonstrates the best of the Met, showing bravery in dealing with an extremely dangerous situation. It also reminds us of the challenges our officers face each day while doing their duty to protect the public.”