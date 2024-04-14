Rijkaard Salu Siafa, aged 22, was stabbed to death in Croydon, London, on Friday April 12. Photo by Met Police.

A 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London has been named by police.

Rijkaard Salu Siafa was pronounced dead at the scene in Fellmongers Yard, Croydon, after officers were called just after 6pm on Friday (April 12). A 20-year-old man arrested nearby on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Rijkaard's family and friends who are coming to terms with his death following this shocking incident. This loss has ripped an irreparable hole in their family and I would ask their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Members of the public tried to give first aid to the victim before Met officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived. "I would also like to thank those members of the public who rushed help Rijkaard in the immediate aftermath," said DCI Lee.

"If you saw events unfold but have yet to contact police, then I would ask you do so immediately. Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence around the area of Fellmongers Yard - if you have any concerns, please speak to one of them.”

Specialist officers continue to support Siafa ’s family.

Superintendent Mitch Carr, who leads for community policing in Croydon said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of Rijkaard who has lost his life in tragic circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The local teams in Croydon will be working to ensure a visible police presence across the Town Centre to offer reassurance to the community. Please do speak to officers about any concerns you may have. I would also like to pass on my thanks to the community for their assistance and cooperation to officers who responded to this extremely challenging incident."