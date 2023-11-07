The parents of 15-year-old Freddie Coleman have paid tribute to their son, who was killed after being involved in a road collision in Essex

Freddie Coleman, 15, was killed after being involved with a collision in Essex on Friday 3 November. (Credit: Essex Police)

The parents of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a road collision in Essex have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy".

Freddie Coleman, 15, was killed after he was involved in a collision on Stock Road in Billericay, Essex on Friday 3 November at around 8.20am. The teenager sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, while a second boy was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Freddie's parents, Jason and Jo, said: “Our beautiful boy Freddie, a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle sadly died on 3 November at 8.30am. He was loved by everybody who knew him, our kind happy funny boy. Please respect our privacy during this dreadful time.”

A 23-year-old man was arrested by police shortly after the collision. He was arrested on suspicion causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision. We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement