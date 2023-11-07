Essex car crash: distraught parents pay tribute to 'beautiful boy Freddie' after teen killed in collision
The parents of 15-year-old Freddie Coleman have paid tribute to their son, who was killed after being involved in a road collision in Essex
Freddie Coleman, 15, was killed after he was involved in a collision on Stock Road in Billericay, Essex on Friday 3 November at around 8.20am. The teenager sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, while a second boy was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
In a statement, Freddie's parents, Jason and Jo, said: “Our beautiful boy Freddie, a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle sadly died on 3 November at 8.30am. He was loved by everybody who knew him, our kind happy funny boy. Please respect our privacy during this dreadful time.”
A 23-year-old man was arrested by police shortly after the collision. He was arrested on suspicion causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, from the Essex Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.
“Our detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision. We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”
Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact Essex Police via the online report form, using the live chat option on the website or by phoning 101 and providing the crime reference number 218. If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.