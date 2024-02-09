Essex: Homeless man who stole dummies from children around Harlow to 'soothe himself' jailed
A homeless man who stole dummies from children's mouths, has been jailed. Josh Guilder, 23, took the dummies from five children, one of which was assaulted, around Harlow in Essex between February 10 and August 7.
The 23-year-old’s lawyer said at an earlier hearing that he was living in a tent and “has never been weaned from dummies”. Mary Buxton, defending, told Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court last August that Guilder “uses a dummy to soothe himself”. She said Guilder would take the dummy and sit in the tent and use it, as she described the thefts as “purely acquisitive”.
Guilder was arrested on August 15 and charged with five counts of theft, three counts of common assault, and a public order offence.
He was convicted of all the offences at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on November 20 and, at the same court, on Friday February 2, sentenced to a total of a year and two months in prison.
District Commander for Harlow, Chief Inspector Paul Austin, said: “I know these incidents caused concern in our community and I’m pleased we’ve been able to identify the person responsible and hold him accountable.
“It can never be acceptable that people in Harlow feel concerned about going about their daily lives or with their children and my officers have worked hard to get this result. I want to thank the community for their support in our investigation. We are committed to keeping you safe and ensuring you feel safe.
“In the last year crime across the Harlow district has fallen with more than 630 fewer offences reported. Violent crime, sexual offences and home burglaries have all seen reductions. Your support is crucial in helping us bring crime down.”
