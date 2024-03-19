Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tourist, believed to be possibly British, has been found lying dead in a pool of blood at a holiday apartment in Gran Canaria. The man was found dead on Monday 18 March at around 12.30pm at the Colina Mar complex in the resort of Puerto Rico in the municipality of Mogan in the south of the island.

Police said they were unable to confirm his nationality as a judge had imposed a secrecy order on the case to protect the ongoing investigation. The Mirror reports that the tourist is said to have suffered a head injury from a blow or fall. A Civil Guard source said: "There were signs of violence but the autopsy results are still pending."

A cleaner raised the alarm after finding the man's body when she tried to enter the apartment. A male friend he is believed to have travelled to the island with was also in the room when police arrived. The man was described as a 33-year-old Irishman by one respected local paper and British by another. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that he could have died in an accident, although initial reports suggest his death may have been crime-related. The Colina Mar apartments, a three-star apart-hotel, are located in the upper part of Puerto Rico right next to the popular Europa shopping centre.

A tourist, reportedly British, has been found dead "in a pool of blood" at a hotel in Gran Canaria - popular with UK holidaymakers. (Photo: Getty Images)

On its website, Jet2 Holidays describes the complex as: "Colina Mar Apartments enjoy spectacular views of the valley and sparkling sea in the distance. This is the ideal base for those looking to chill out and enjoy the sunshine."