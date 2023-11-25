Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sixth and seventh person have been arrested in a murder probe after a 22-year-old was killed.

Just after 2.30am on Friday police were called to Keyes Road in Gosport, Hampshire, after a man had been seriously assaulted. He later died from his injuries and a murder investigation was launched. Police say a red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision at the scene - and that this is linked to their investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight (Saturday) they have said that a 22-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 35-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are both in custody.

Two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 35-year-old woman, all from Gosport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody. A 67-year-old man from Salisbury has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, November 24, has been released on police bail until 24 February.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “We are continuing our work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would still like to speak to anyone who may be able to assist. Were you in the area at the time of the incident, did you witness what happened or see anything you think could be linked? Did you see a red Vauxhall Corsa in the Gosport or Fareham area before or after the incident?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’d also ask anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us to contact us as soon as possible. If you saw the red Vauxhall Corsa in the Fareham and Gosport area we also want to hear from you."