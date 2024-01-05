Police have arrested two more teenagers after Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed and killed in an attack on New Years' Eve

Harry Pitman, 16, who was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill in London just before the turn of the New Year

Police have arrested two more teenagers after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Harry Pitman on New Years' Eve.

The teenager was out celebrating the New Year with a group of friends when he was attacked in Primrose Hill, an area popular to watch London's New Years' fireworks from. He died just minutes before midnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have become fourth and fifth people arrested in connection with Pitman's murder. The Met Police previously arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male, all of whom have since been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation, and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible. This is clearly a significant development, and we are keeping Harry’s family informed.”

DCI Grogan added: “Our enquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence. Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.