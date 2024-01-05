Harry Pitman: two more teenagers arrested after fatal stabbing of 16-year-old on New Years' Eve
Police have arrested two more teenagers after Harry Pitman, 16, was stabbed and killed in an attack on New Years' Eve
Police have arrested two more teenagers after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Harry Pitman on New Years' Eve.
The teenager was out celebrating the New Year with a group of friends when he was attacked in Primrose Hill, an area popular to watch London's New Years' fireworks from. He died just minutes before midnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have become fourth and fifth people arrested in connection with Pitman's murder. The Met Police previously arrested a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male, all of whom have since been released on bail.
Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-paced investigation, and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible. This is clearly a significant development, and we are keeping Harry’s family informed.”
DCI Grogan added: “Our enquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence. Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.
“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.