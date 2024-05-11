A police officer has been shot in the leg with a crossbow in High Wycombe

A police officer has been shot in the leg with a crossbow after responding to reports of a stabbing in High Wycombe. Thames Valley Police were called to School Lane, Downley at around 6pm on Friday (10 May) after a man in his sixties suffered a stab wound.

A 54-year-old man, from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital under police supervision with potentially life-changing injuries after he was shot by an armed police officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said one of the officers in attendance was shot in the leg with a crossbow and was taken to hospital but has since been released. “Our thoughts are with the injured officer and we are doing everything to support him and his colleagues, as well as all others affected by the incident within the force,” he said.

“The assault victim has also been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts are with him as well.”

He continued: “We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time. There is a large police presence in the area as a result but there is no ongoing threat to the wider public. Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed police officer.”