An actor who has appeared in Hollyoaks, Vera and Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been found guilty of raping two women.

Soap actor, Rizwan Khan, has been found guilty of rape. The 40-year-old appeared in a number of episodes of hit TV soap Hollyoaks as well as an extra in ITV's Vera and film Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

A trial at Teeside Crown Court heard how he told one of his victims, “a woman should abide by what a man wants”, The Sun reports, and attacked another woman after they had fallen asleep.

Khan, also known as ‘Riz’, was convicted of raping two women in separate attacks, sexually assaulting one of his victims and slapping a child across the face. The court heard how the father-of-one became violent with his first victim before asking her to engage in sexual intercourse.

She told police she had told the TV star ‘no’ but, in the end, ‘just let him out of fear’. Prosecuting, Robin Turton said the victim recalled Khan telling her: “I need what I need. I want what I want. You, as a woman, should abide by what a man wants.”

The barrister said she eventually managed to kick him off but was then strangled against a wall before she managed to flee. Another victim said she had fallen asleep only to wake to find Khan performing a sex act on her, jurors were told.

Khan’s acting career includes appearing as Doctor Peak in Hollyoaks for several episodes in 2019 and, the following year, played a paramedic in the soap. In 2021 he starred as a parent in Everybody's Talking About Jamie and in covid mini-series This England as a GP as well as Holby City and Vera. He is due to appear in upcoming TV series Clean Street.

He previously worked in a call centre and a financial firm before he began acting in 2017.

His IMDb biography describes Khan as a ‘distinguished actor’ whose ‘passion for acting goes beyond personal fulfillment [sic]; it stems from his aspiration to be a positive role model for his son’.

It goes on: “Apart from his acting endeavors, Riz is fervent about fitness, dedicating considerable time at the gym to maintain a healthy lifestyle. His commitment to well-being doesn't stop there. Riz is actively engaged in supporting individuals facing mental health challenges, offering them vital support and resources.

“Moreover, he is dedicated to assisting single fathers in navigating the often complex family court system, providing guidance and advocacy to ensure their rights are upheld. Riz is also a staunch advocate for men who have been falsely accused, working tirelessly to bring attention to these injustices.”

Judge Paul Reid granted the actor conditional bail to stay overnight in his home, and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 14.