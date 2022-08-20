Lewis Jones has been remanded in custody

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a suspected abduction and sexual assault of a girl on Warne Avenue in Droylsden, Tameside, at 4.10pm on Wednesday.

The force said the victim was safely reunited with her family a short time later.

Officers continue to give the victim and her family support, they added.

Warne Avenue in Droylsden, Tameside. Picture: Google Maps

Lewis Jones, 23, from Liverpool, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.

Mr Jones has been remanded in custody and will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.