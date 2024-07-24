Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a fatal crash occurred in which six people, including two children, were killed.

West Yorkshire Police said that a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

It comes after Shane Roller, 33, his partner Shannen Morgan, 30, and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four were named as victims in the crash, which took place on Sunday afternoon (July 21) on the A61 near the village of Mapplewell, Barnsley.

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s third daughter was not in the car at the time of the crash. A GoFundMe set up for their surviving 11-year-old daughter has reached £340,000.

The other two victims were named as Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, who were riding a BMW S100 XR motorbike at the time. The couple’s son paid tribute to his parents, calling them “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else.”