Man arrested after horror A61 crash in Barnsley which killed death of six people including two children
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Yorkshire Police said that a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.
It comes after Shane Roller, 33, his partner Shannen Morgan, 30, and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four were named as victims in the crash, which took place on Sunday afternoon (July 21) on the A61 near the village of Mapplewell, Barnsley.
Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s third daughter was not in the car at the time of the crash. A GoFundMe set up for their surviving 11-year-old daughter has reached £340,000.
The other two victims were named as Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, who were riding a BMW S100 XR motorbike at the time. The couple’s son paid tribute to his parents, calling them “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else.”
While an arrest has been made, police are still appealing for information about a Porche car that was being driven in the area at the time. Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us. I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”