Man arrested after slashing two people with machete in parking dispute

A man who slashed two people with a machete in a parking dispute has been arrested.

Pedro Humberto Mora-Hernandez, aged 25, was arrested on Friday (May 9) on two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened in North Miami Beach, Florida, when Mora-Hernandez saw a white van blocking his BMW. He then got into a verbal argument with the victims, who have not been named, over the parking space, the report said.

Mora-Hernandez went to his BMW, which was parked on in the 1800 block of Northeast 179th Street, and grabbed a machete from his car boot then attacked the victims, according to the report.

He struck one victim on his left arm and torso and struck the other victim in the back of his head, causing a laceration, the report said. One victim later told police Mora-Hernandez "continuously swung the machete at him," as written in the report.

The second victim was taken to nearby Aventura Hospital where a trauma surgeon later said he was in stable condition.

Mora-Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail. He later appeared in court and was ordered held without bond.