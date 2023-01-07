Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap after vulnerable pensioner disappears

Timothy Hatcher was last seen almost three weeks ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after the disappearance of a vulnerable pensioner.

Timothy Hatcher, 69, was last seen almost three weeks ago on December 18 at the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue, Essex Police said. Mr Hatcher, who has dementia and receives support from carers, was reported missing two days later.

Advertisement

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, the forced added. He has since been released on bail. Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton, who is overseeing the investigation, said that police are “incredibly concerned” for Mr Hatcher’s welfare.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated composite handout photo issued by Essex Police of Timothy Hatcher, 69, who was last seen almost three weeks ago on December 18 at the Co-op in Meadgate Avenue, in Chelmsford, Essex. Mr Hatcher, who has dementia and receives support from carers, was reported missing two days later. A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, he has since been released on bail. Issue date: Saturday January 7, 2023.

Advertisement

“Quite clearly, we remain incredibly concerned for Timothy’s welfare; he has not been seen for almost three weeks,” he said. “We have a team of officers working round the clock in order to piece together Timothy’s known movements, including aspects of his financial life and his phone use.

“Unfortunately, at this stage he remains missing and we continue to focus a great deal of effort in trying to locate him.” Detective Superintendent Egerton appealed to the public for information.

Advertisement