A 32-year-old died at the scene and seven others suffered stab wounds during the incident near Bodmin’s Eclipse nightclub

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Michael Allen, 32, from Liskeard, died at the scene and seven others suffered stab wounds during the incident close to the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin in the early hours of Sunday (30 April).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The seven people were taken to hospital for treatment and six have since been discharged. One person remains in hospital following surgery.

Police search on Castle Canyke, Bodmin (Photo: SWNS)

Police had been called to Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road at around 3.15am following reports of a “serious altercation”. Officers attended following reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, has now been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (3 May), Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Allen’s family, in a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs. His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Family and friends have paid tribute to Mr Allen, who lived in Bodmin and was a popular player at the local rugby club. One family member wrote: “What a horrible world we live in, Michael, love you always cuz. He really was the kindest, most gentle man. He will be very missed.”

Another friend said: “You were a great funny guy Michael Allen, an absolute legend, heart of gold. Rest in peace big man absolutely gutted.”

Michael Allen from Bodmin (Photo: Devon & Cornwall Police / SWNS)

Superintendent Rob Youngman said it was not currently known what the relationship was between the Mr Hill and Mr Allen and the force is still trying to establish a motive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “At this moment in time we are working to continue to understand the motivation behind this incident. The relationship, if any, between those involved is not clear at this stage.

“We believe some members of the group who were injured had been in Eclipse nightclub. They were then outside in Castle Canyke Road when the incident happened.”

One local described kick-out time at the club as “rowdy and unsafe”. They said: “Kick-out time at the Eclipse is always awful, it’s so rowdy and unsafe. Don’t think I’ve never not seen a fight go on. Thoughts with all people affected by this awful news.”

Another person said: “No such thing as a good old punch up anymore mate, absolutely gutted - he was a diamond.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The force is appealing for members of the public who may have information about the incident to send in any doorbell, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage that could help with the investigation.