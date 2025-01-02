Man appears in court accused of homophobic abuse of comedian Matt Lucas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court accused of verbally abusing Matt Lucas while the comedian was on his way to a football match.

Ayub Dirie, 32, is alleged to have used homophobic language towards Lucas, who was heading to the Emirates Stadium to see Arsenal take on Liverpool on October 27 last year in Islington, north London.

The defendant, of Plimsoll Road, Islington, spoke only to confirm his name and address at a short hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Dirie, who wore a black coat in the dock, was also charged with racially aggravated harassment and using abusive words towards two police officers.

The incident prompted Lucas to speak out on social media about the abuse, against the backdrop of a Rainbow Laces campaign that saw some footballers refuse to wear armbands supporting the LGBTQ+ cause.

Lucas said: “I have been verbally abused twice on the way to football matches so far this season. On both occasions I was minding my own business, head down, walking to the ground.

“If you're a player and that offends you less than wearing a rainbow-coloured armband for a couple of matches, then maybe you're part of the problem.”

Dirie was granted unconditional bail and the case was sent to Snaresbrook Crown Court for a case management hearing on January 30.