A 67-year-old man has pleaded guilty on Wednesday (28 June) to killing a father and son in Cambridgeshire.

The bodies of Gary Dunmore, 57, and Joshua Dunmore, 32, were discovered at properties in The Row, Sutton, and Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire - six miles apart from each other on 29 March.

Stephen Alderton, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, showing no emotion as he entered his pleas.

Wearing a grey polo shirt and blue jeans, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his pleas whilst family members of the victim watched on from the jury seats of the court.

Judge Mark Bishop remanded him in custody to be sentenced on 20 October.

Alderton denied one count of possession of a firearm, a double-barrelled shotgun, with intent to cause fear of violence to another person.

Prosecutor Peter Gair said there was “no public interest to be served by seeking a trial” on the count and the judge ordered that it lie on file.

Gary and Josh Dunmore

Cambridgeshire Police had been called to reports of gunshots in Meridian Close shortly after 9pm, and were then notified of another set of gunshots in Sutton at 9.57pm.

A statement on behalf of the father and son’s family read: “Josh was a devoted father and a loving uncle. He was a wonderful son and brother and leaves behind an extensive group of family and friends. He will be deeply missed and the devastation this has caused will never heal.

“Gary was the most devoted son, brother, dad and grandad, who gave everything for those he loved.

