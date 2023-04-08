The boy will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 April

A 12-year-old boy who is accused of killing Marcia Grant has appeared in court.

The youth, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday (8 April) charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article. He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

Marcia Grant, 60, who has been described as a “pillar of the community” was fatally injured on Wednesday (7 April) evening in the Greenhill area of Sheffield. She was pronounced dead at the scene outside her semi-detached house in Hemper Lane,

The boy, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, was ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 11 April. He sat for part of the hearing, fidgeting from time to time and looking round at the court, which was filled with police, journalists, lawyers and representatives from social care and youth offending teams.

Marcia Grant died in a collision with a car in Greenhill, Sheffield, earlier this week

Chair of the bench Alan Kelleher told him he would be remanded into secure youth detention until his appearance on Tuesday. Earlier, prosecutor Gary Crothers outlined what had happened to the magistrates as the court discussed the youngster’s remand situation.

Following her death, Marcia Grant’s family issued a statement saying: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.” A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.