Sergeant Laurence Knight is accused of raping a woman in the sea, just two weeks before his wedding

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has gone on trial accused of raping a stranger in the sea off Brighton beach while on his own stag do.

Sergeant Laurence Knight, 34, was off-duty when he is said to have met the woman in the early hours of 17 July 2021 while on his stag do in the city centre, while Covid social distancing rules were still in place.

The pair walked to the beach together where they stripped to their underwear and ended up in the sea, where sexual activity is said to have taken place, jurors heard.

Mr Knight allegedly persuaded the woman to go into the sea after complaining to her he was having a “rubbish night” and was “meant to be having fun”. The 34-year-old is then said to have moved behind her in the water and moved her underwear to one side and raped her.

Met Police sergeant Laurence Knight is accused of raping a woman in the sea off Brighton beach (Photo: PA)

Maryam Syed, prosecuting, said that the woman asked the defendant, who the jury heard is sometimes called Larry, “what are you doing” and “you’re getting married in two weeks, just stop”, but he did not reply.

After the alleged incident, a friend of the defendant said to the woman “Larry wants me to tell you that he’s sorry”, the prosecution added. The defendant and his group left and the woman called the police before meeting officers nearby.

Ms Syed said Mr Knight and the complainant were strangers to each other when they bumped into each other in the early hours in Brighton town centre. She told the court: “[The alleged victim] was with her friends, they were intending to head to the beach area and had been drinking earlier and had bought a bottle of wine and were intending to share it at the seafront.

“The defendant was in Brighton on his stag night. They had been in an Airbnb property and had been visited by strippers, they had then gone out to the bars in the Brighton area. In July 2021, social distancing was still in place – many bars were not open or had closed early.

“The group had been in the course of looking for somewhere to drink, met the group containing [the alleged victim] and indicated they were looking for somewhere to drink. The defendant and his group were complaining about the lack of choice.

“[The alleged victim] suggested that the bars in the beach area might still be open. The two groups ended up walking to the seafront together. As they moved forward they were chatting, the defendant’s group were unfamiliar with the Brighton area.

“As the interaction between the groups continued you will see, because police obtained CCTV, [the alleged victim] was helping them, she was being friendly. At various points she shares a bottle of wine with the defendant and one of his friends.

“At various points she hugs the defendant and one of his friends. There’s a point that she and the defendant hold hands then stop and continue walking separately.”

The defendant and the woman then go to the seafront. In the alleged victim’s police interview she told officers that Mr Knight wanted to go into the sea. Despite not wanting to she said he persuaded her by telling her “it was his stag night, he was meant to be having fun but it was turning into a rubbish night”, jurors heard.

The defendant looked like he was going to cry, the prosecution told the jury, so the woman agreed and took off her dress as she did not want it to get wet. Once in the water, Mr Knight then allegedly moved her underwear to one side from behind her and that is when the alleged sexual activity took place, Ms Syed added.

In her police interview, the woman asked the defendant “what are you doing” and said “stop” and he did not reply. I said you’re getting married in two weeks, just stop, don’t do that, and he just didn’t stop,” the prosecution said reading from the woman’s police interview.

The prosecution said the woman was then raped. The woman said during the interview she told Mr Knight “stop” and “don’t” and she did not move, saying she thought she was in shock. The woman said the defendant then got out of the water, then the woman got out, put her dress back on and went to sit by a friend.

She said: “I didn’t say anything and then the guy who I was in the sea with, his friend came over to me and said ‘oh Larry, Larry wants me to tell you that he’s sorry, Larry wants to say like, sorry’. I didn’t look up at him, I didn’t want to engage with any of them.” The prosecution added that the woman said she then told her friend what happened and called 999.

Mr Knight was arrested on 28 July 2021 and provided a prepared statement in which he said the woman was being “flirtatious with all of them”. He claimed it was her suggestion they go into the sea and said she reached behind and touched his genitals, adding that he did not penetrate her.

The defendant returned for a second interview on 5 January 2022 and provided another prepared statement in which he said he moved her underwear and it was consensual, but then she said “aren’t you getting married” and he stopped. The prosecution said the defendant “took advantage of this young woman who was clearly in drink”.