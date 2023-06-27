Police were called following reports that two young girls had been touched inappropriately by a man while swimming in the sea

A man has been arrested after two girls, aged 10 and 11, were reportedly sexually assaulted while swimming in the sea near Bournemouth Pier.

Dorset Police were called to Bournemouth beach after reports of a disturbance in the area of the Pier Approach at 3.45pm on Sunday 25 June.

It was reported that the two girls had been touched inappropriately by a man while they were in the sea close to the piece. A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following enquiries, the force said.

Police were called following reports that two young girls had been touched inappropriately by a man (Photo: Getty Images)

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the alleged incident to come forward as officers investigate.

Detective Constable Cameron Carter, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation into these incidents and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened who has not already spoken to police. I would also urge anyone with relevant mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

The force said local officers will continue to carry out regular proactive patrols of the beach and the surrounding area. Dorset Police will work with partners as part of the Force’s summer policing operation to provide a visible presence in the vicinity to tackle reported crime and anti-social behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230098627.