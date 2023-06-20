Police say the boy was touched inappropriately while in the water with friends

Dorset Police said the incident occurred at around 7.05pm on Saturday (17 June) as the victim, a 17-year-old, was swimming to the east side of Bournemouth pier.

The victim and his friends reportedly met a group of Asian men by the pier, where one of the men is said to have touched the boy inappropriately while they were in the water.

Police say the boy was touched inappropriately while in the sea (Photo: Getty Images)

The suspected attacker is described as having a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the letter “AK”, and was wearing a white or black vest.

Police investigating the assault want to trace the “group of men” and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police Constable Aimi Cowden, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please contact us.

“As part of our summer policing operation, local officers and partners agencies carry out regular patrols of the beach and surrounding area. We will respond to concerns raised and will take proactive action against those involved in reported crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230094075.