Muhammad Hassam Ali: Police name teenager killed after fatal knife attack in Birmingham
A teenage boy who was killed in a knife attack in Birmingham has been named by police.
Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was fatally stabbed in Victoria Square, Birmingham on January 20. The incident took place at around 3.30pm.
Initial investigation by police have led detectives to consider that the teenager's death was a case of mistaken identity. West Midlands Police added that it is not being treated as gang-related.
Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, said: "We are still trying to establish the motive and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area just before 3.30pm yesterday.
"We are especially looking for any photos or video footage from the surrounding area which may help us identify those responsible. If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence."
West Midlands Police have requested that anyone with any information get in touch with detectives via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2619 of 20/1/24. A Major Incident Public Portal has been set up to allow submission of photos or video that may pertain to the attack.
