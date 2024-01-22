Initial investigations have led police to believe that Muhammad Hassam Ali may have been killed due to a case of mistaken identity

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was killed after he was stabbed to death in an attack in Victoria Square, Birmingham on January 20. (Credit: West Midlands Police)

A teenage boy who was killed in a knife attack in Birmingham has been named by police.

Muhammad Hassam Ali, 17, was fatally stabbed in Victoria Square, Birmingham on January 20. The incident took place at around 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial investigation by police have led detectives to consider that the teenager's death was a case of mistaken identity. West Midlands Police added that it is not being treated as gang-related.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, said: "We are still trying to establish the motive and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area just before 3.30pm yesterday.

"We are especially looking for any photos or video footage from the surrounding area which may help us identify those responsible. If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence."