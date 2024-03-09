Roman Gossett, 16, and his niece, 15-month-old Morgana Quinn (pictured) died, alongside Quinn's mother Sabrina Gossett, 19, and grandmother Denise Gossett, 45, in a deliberate house fire in February 2018. Photos by PA.

The murders of two children in their own home "could not have been anticipated", a case review has found.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, aged 33, was sentenced to a minimum of 29 years last month for killing three generations of the same family. His partner Denise Gossett, age 45, her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19, son Roman Gossett, 16, and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn all died in the deliberate fire at a house fire in February 2018.

Their bodies were found in a burnt-out cottage in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, Ireland on February 27 2018. Allen, had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Denise, due to a suicide pact, and also the murder of Sabrina, Roman and Morgana.

They had been living in the property as a family for 14 months prior to the fire. Allen, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry when he was sentenced in court on Wednesday February 21, had also previously admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

The family, who were described as living an itinerant existence, had come to the attention of social services in the days before their deaths.

A case management review was carried out by the Safeguarding Board for Northern Ireland (SBNI), which brings together the agencies responsible for protecting children and young people. The SBNI is made up of organisations from the statutory, community and voluntary sectors, including the Police Service of Northern Ireland and health and social care trusts.

'They should have been safe in their own home'

The board said it was "deeply shocked and saddened at the horrific murders of Roman and Morgana". It added they were "defenceless children who should have been safe in their own home". Members concluded that while "the tragic deaths of Roman and Morgana could not have been anticipated, it did identify learning for professionals working in similar circumstances with vulnerable families."

The SBNI is notified whenever there is a death of a child known to statutory services. It then considers whether a review should be carried out to identify and assess whether there are lessons to be learned from the handling of a case. The board told BBC News NI a case management review of the Derrylin fire was conducted by an independent reviewer and completed in September 2019.

Denise Gossett, age 45, (top left) her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19, (top right) son Roman Gossett, 16, (bottom left) and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn (bottom right) all died in the deliberate fire at a house fire in February 2018. Photos by PA.

It said the findings were shared with its member agencies and all of the recommendations were accepted and subsequently acted upon. The safeguarding board said it welcomed the outcome of the criminal proceedings and the justice it has provided, and offered its condolences to the wider family circle.

The court had previously heard distressing details of how all four died, according to the BBC. It was told that Roman and Morgana died from GHB poisoning, a drug which has a sedative and anaesthetic effect. Allen claimed he strangled Sabrina but there was no evidence to prove this and her cause of death could not be ascertained. Denise was still alive when the fire started and died from smoke inhalation. Her body was found handcuffed to a bed.

'It breaks my heart to think how they died'

Denise’s surviving daughter Samantha said her life would never be the same again after the death of her family members. A statement from her was read outside court on the day of Allen's sentencing by Detective Inspector Hazel Miller.

“My beautiful mother was taken from me. My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina’s wee baby Morgana are all gone too,” she said. “Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately. And it breaks my heart to think on what happened; to think on how they died.

“I miss them so much. And, to be honest, it’s very difficult to convey such a loss in words. My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done. It is hard to move on with our lives, and my life will never be the same again. But the support of everyone, especially my partner and friends, has truly meant such a lot.”