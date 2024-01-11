Nicholas Evans: Man jailed just 48 hours after sexually harassing teenager at Llandudno Junction station
Nicholas Evans made inappropriate sexual comments towards a 16-year-old girl
A man has been jailed just 48 hours after he made lewd sexual comments towards a teenage girl at a railway station in Wales.
Nicholas Evans, 36 of Maenan Terrace, Penmaenmawr, was jailed for six weeks after he made the extreme sexualised comments towards a 16-year-old girl at a local supermarket and again at Llandudno Junction railway station. He pleaded guilty to a serious public order offence and theft from the supermarket during a trial at Mold Magistrates’ Court in late December.
The court heard that Evans first came into contact with the young girl in an Asda store at Llandudno Junction on Thursday December 28 at around 11am. He made an inappropriate comment toward the young girl inside the store and also stole a bottle of vodka before leaving.
The teenager was then confronted by Evans again at the nearby railway station around 20 minutes later while waiting for a train. Multiple witnesses overheard as Evans made a series of sexual comments towards her again, including 'I would shag her' and others which indicated he was aware of her young age.
After the train arrived at the station, the young girl spotted that he was set to board the same train as her and alerted station staff to the situation. Staff then promptly refused him travel on the service and the girl contacted the British Transport Police (BTP) shortly after. On December 29, Evans was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. His court date was only 48 hours after the incident took place.
BTP Investigating officer Police Constable Robin Lloyd-Williams said: “This was a very upsetting and frightening experience for the teenage girl involved and I would like to thank her for her bravery in coming forward and working with us to get this conviction in such a short space of time. Although Evans pleaded guilty in court, during interview he stated that while he remembered stealing from Asda, he had no recollection of the serious incident at the station.
"Being drunk is absolutely no excuse whatsoever to act in the vile way he did, and we always take a zero-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour. This swift justice for the victim took us from crime to court within two days and is an excellent example of how our 61016 text number can be a timely and effective tool to help tackle crime on the railway network and at stations."
He added: "We will always take reports of a sexual nature seriously and will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice. In addition to our text number, members of the public can also download the free Railway Guardian app. The app allows you to report crimes or concerns on the rail network, share your journeys with trusted contacts, and get access to news, guides, or support.”
