Nottingham assault: teenage boy, 17, arrested after disabled man assaulted and left with fractured cheekbone
The incident took place at Beeston Centre tram stop in Nottingham on Thursday, May 2. Police were called to the scene shortly after 8pm following the assault.
When officers arrived they heard that the victim, who is in a wheelchair, was punched several times while exiting a tram on the platform. He was taken to hospital following the attack where he was treated for a fractured cheekbone and a black eye.
Officers have now arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident following an investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody for questioning.
Detective Sergeant Charlotte Henson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty incident that left the victim requiring hospital treatment. We have been working hard to investigate the incident and I am pleased a suspect is now in custody. I hope this arrest acts as a warning and deterrent to others who think such senseless behaviour will be tolerated in our communities.”