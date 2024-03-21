Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched following the "suspicious" death of a woman at a home in Plymouth.

Officers were called to Rendle Street in the Stonehouse area of the city at around 7.30pm on Monday, March 18 after receiving a report of concern for women. A woman in her 50s was found dead at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have already arrested a 60-year-old man from Plymouth in connection with her death. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiries. We would ask anyone who may have information about this incident to please get in touch. The public will see an increased presence in the area while we conduct our enquiries over the next day or so.”