Plymouth murder investigation: police launch probe following 'suspicious' death of woman
A murder investigation has been launched following the "suspicious" death of a woman at a home in Plymouth.
Officers were called to Rendle Street in the Stonehouse area of the city at around 7.30pm on Monday, March 18 after receiving a report of concern for women. A woman in her 50s was found dead at the property.
Police have already arrested a 60-year-old man from Plymouth in connection with her death. He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiries. We would ask anyone who may have information about this incident to please get in touch. The public will see an increased presence in the area while we conduct our enquiries over the next day or so.”
Devon and Cornwall Police have urged anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch. Those with information can contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240065531. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via the charity’s website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by telephone on 0800 555 111.