Police arrest man after finding ice cream tub full of cocaine during raid in Nottingham
Police have found an ice cream tub full of cocaine after responding to concerns about drug dealing at a multi-occupancy property. Officers attended the address in London Road, Newark, at about 9.50am on Wednesday (29 November).
Officers searched a room in the home and inside the kitchen found the tub underneath a boarded-up area. Inside the container were golf ball-sized quantities of the Class A drug and a large amount of cash.
Officers from the Newark Operation Reacher team also seized a small amount of cannabis and a set of scales on the ground outside of the property. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and has been bailed while investigations continue.
Police Constable Richard Hodgman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take reports of drug dealing in the community with the utmost seriousness and quickly attended the scene. We then carried out a meticulous search of the property and we have been able to find and seize a large amount of Class A drugs which will now be destroyed.
“I would encourage people to continue to report drug activity in their neighbourhood to officers. We will always listen and take appropriate action. I am pleased we have arrested this suspect but our investigation remains ongoing into this incident. Anyone with any information should call police on 101."
