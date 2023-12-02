Cali Gold chocolate: Hallucinogenic drugs found in chocolate bars sold at market stall in Nottingham
Hallucinogenic drugs, including a substance found in cannabis, have been found in Cali-Gold chocolate bars sold at a market in Nottingham
An investigation is under way after “multiple people” fell ill after consuming chocolate purchased in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire Police have said. The police received reports of people falling ill last Saturday (25 November). A 63-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the case but has since been bailed.
Quantities of hallucinogenic drugs have been found in "a small number" of chocolate bars sold on the market stall. The force said Psilocin, which is found in magic mushrooms, and THC, a substance found in cannabis, were both discovered in some of the bars.
The police said in a statement: “The small number of people who became unwell after eating the chocolate have all now fully recovered. It is really important that anyone who still has any of this chocolate hands it into the police immediately so that it can be further analysed.
“We are confident the affected chocolate was limited to one small batch, which we are aware of, and there is no evidence to suggest it was more widely distributed. The chocolate bars in question were reportedly sold from a stand at Mansfield Market on Saturday (25 November) and were wrapped in gold packaging or sold in orange boxes marked ‘Cali-Gold’.”
The force added: “Anyone who bought any of the chocolate and still has it in their possession is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 180 of 26 November 2023.” Tina Potter, Head of Incidents, Food Standards Agency said the firm is “working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate” the incident.
One family told the BBC how consuming the chocolate had led to their 10-year-old son being taken to hospital. Ian said he had purchased 10 bars of what was being sold as "mystery" chocolate in gold wrapping without any writing on. He said that afterwards his four children began feeling sick, hallucinating and acting "spaced out". Mr Potter advised those who have “already eaten it and developed symptoms” to “urgently seek medical attention from your GP, or contact NHS 111 online or phone 111."
