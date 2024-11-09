A2 Darenth: Police launch probe after vehicles 'struck by objects' on major road in Kent

Police in Kent have launched an investigation after vehicles on a major road were damaged after projectiles were launched at cars.

Cops are investigating after multiple vehicles were damaged when objects were thrown “from an area adjacent to” the A2 in Darenth. The incident took place at around 5.50pm on Thursday, November 7.

There were no reported injuries, however officers have recovered ball bearings from the scene for forensic examination. Kent Police added that no arrests have been in connection with the incident so far.

Kent Police are investigating after vehicles on the A2 near Darenth were "struck by objects" and damaged. | Google Maps

Chief Inspector Will Lay, district commander, said: “It is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result of this incident. We initially thought catapults may have been used to launch the projectiles but are keeping an open mind as to how the damage was caused.

“An investigation is now underway. Officers are appealing to anybody who was travelling on the A2 between the M25 and Bean Lane, or on other roads in the area, to contact us if they saw anybody acting suspiciously. Motorists with dashcam are also asked to check for relevant footage.”

The force has urged any witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch with detectives. Anyone with information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/189304/24. To provide information anonymously, you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

