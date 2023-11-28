Weston-super-Mare murder: Police launch probe after finding body at Royal Grosvenor Hotel during robbery call
Police have launched a murder investigation in Weston-super-Mare after cops found a dead body when they responded to a robbery call.
Avon and Somerset Police were first contacted shortly after 4.15.am on Monday 27 November, when the force received a report of a robbery from a man officers assumed to be the victim. Officers were sent to the address of the report, the Royal Grosvenor Hotel in Weston-super-Mare.
Inside the building, a man was found seriously injured. CPR and medical attention was given to the man but he died at the scene. A portmortem will be carried out in to determine the man’s cause of death.
Inspector Graeme Hall said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life. While our investigation is still at a very early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.
“We know that while these incidents are incredibly rare, they can be upsetting and cause concern among the community.” To provide reassurance to local residents, neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area and we’d encourage people to approach them if they have any questions.”
Locals near to the hotel were instructed by police to leave their bins out on the street amid the investigation. Avon and Somerset Police added: "If you have any information which could help our enquiries, particularly if you saw anything suspicious in the area of Upper Church Road or around the Royal Grosvenor Hotel which may help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5223289533."
