The woman who was shot dead at a pub in Kent has been named by police.

On Friday, February 14, a fatal shooting took place in the car park of The Three Horseshoes in Knockholt, Kent. A woman in her 40s died at the scene, with Kent Police launching an immediate investigation.

Officers have named the victim as Lisa Smith, 43 from Slough. It is understood that neither the victim nor the shooting suspect were from Kent.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Whilst the victim has not yet been formally identified, she has been named as Lisa Smith, aged 43, and who was from Slough.

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after a woman was fatally shot in the car park. | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A car and firearm linked to the suspect were later recovered next to the Dartford Crossing. The suspect, a man known to the victim, is reported to have been seen on the wrong side of a bridge barrier and officers are focusing efforts on searches to recover him from the water.”

Speaking to Sky News, pub landlady Michelle Thomas said customers were “screaming, shouting and crying” after the gunshots sounded off, which at first sounded “like fireworks”. The victim had been to the pub but apparently was not a regular.

She said: “People were only just starting to sit down, it was early on in the evening.”

Updating the public on their investiagtion over the weekend, Detective Chief Inspector David Higham said: “Call handlers received reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier and we are not ruling out the possibility that he may have entered the water.

“We are currently only looking for one suspect and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public. Specialist officers continue to work with the families of both parties involved to support them following this tragic incident.”