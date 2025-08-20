Pork and an Israeli flag were left outside a mosque - sparking a police investigation.

The incident was reported to police - who have launched extra patrols - just before 1.40am on Tuesday after the items were left at the entrance of the Central Oxford Mosque on Manzil Way.

Thames Valley Police Chief Superintendent Ben Clark said: “This was a provocative act to upset and offend mosque users. Such behaviour has no place in our community and we will do everything in our powers to bring anybody involved to justice.

“An active investigation is ongoing with a number of lines of enquiry that are being progressed by detectives.

“We understand this incident is distressing and are working closely with community leaders while continuing our enquiries. The mosque remains open and officers are providing support to those affected.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Thames Valley Police 101 or report online quoting reference 43250423138.