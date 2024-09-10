Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard received an 11 year sentence for sexually assaulting four women in Toronto, Canada from the late 1980s to 2005.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Nygard, 83, who was once one of Canada’s richest men, was convicted last November by a jury after denying the charges. He has been acquitted on a fifth charge.

Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein who handed out the sentence in a courtroom in Toronto said: “Peter Nygard is a sexual predator,” he also said that Peter Nygard “is also a Canadian success story gone very wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Financial Times reported that “According to the US Department of Justice, Nygard used his wealth and power, and promises of modelling contracts, to lure vulnerable women to sex parties across North America and the Bahamas that he paid for via his company accounts. Nygard, who has been in jail since his arrest in 2020, denied all the charges. Because of time served, he will remain in prison for seven more years.”

Seen through a police vehicle window, Canadian-Finnish fashion mogul Peter Nygard leaves a courthouse in Toronto, Ontario, on September 26, 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

Peter Nygard also faces more sexual assault charges in New York and Canadian cities such as Montreal, his next trial is scheduled there for January. Peter Nygard has been called a ‘friend’ of Prince Andrew. The Times reported in 2023 that “Around the time of Andrew’s 40th birthday, in 2000, the prince was photographed walking amicably with Nygard on holiday on the tycoon’s property in the Caribbean.”

Peter Nygard founded a fashion company in Winnipeg, Manitoba, back in 1967 that produced women’s clothing, and became known as Nygard International. The company had corporate facilities both in the U.S and Canada. After the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020, Peter Nygard stepped down as chairman.

Nygard International filed for bankruptcy and has been in receivership since March 18, 2020. In 2022, CBC reported that “Recent documents filed in the case show since that time the receiver, Richter Advisory Group Inc., took in more than $121 million and paid out more than $42 million to clear up company debts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The court records show as of May 2021, $12.8 million remains after the sale of company assets.

“Court filings also indicate the Nygard companies owe $3 million to the Canada Revenue Agency, although the court has not yet authorised that payment

“Court records filed between December 2021 and March 2022 show Nygard wants to use $1.15 million from the $10 million being held in trust by the receiver to pay for legal fees.”