Who is billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff who bought Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands for $60 million?
Billionaire investor bought Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the Caribbean for $60 million in 2023
Although the asking price for Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands were originally $125 million, Stephen Deckoff, founder of private equity firm, Black Diamond Capital Management, purchased two islands for $60 million. According to Forbes, Deckoff (who revealed that he had not met Epstein or set foot on the islands), “plans to develop a 25-room luxury resort on the property.” He told Forbes that “I’ve been proud to call the U.S Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty.”
According to Black Diamond Capital Management website, as well as being the Founders and Managing Director of Black Diamond Capital Management, L.L.C, “Mr Deckoff has held or currently holds board seats on a number of Black Diamond portfolio companies, including Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc., ION Media, Werner Ladder, White Birch, Bayou Steel, SmarteCarte, Sun World and PTC Alliance, among others.”
As of January 2024, Forbes put Stephen Deckoff’s wealth at $3.2B. He is 58 years old, is married and has three children. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University. Forbes reported that “Deckoff is an avid skier and named Black Diamond after his hobby.”
