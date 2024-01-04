Although the asking price for Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands were originally $125 million, Stephen Deckoff, founder of private equity firm, Black Diamond Capital Management, purchased two islands for $60 million. According to Forbes, Deckoff (who revealed that he had not met Epstein or set foot on the islands), “plans to develop a 25-room luxury resort on the property.” He told Forbes that “I’ve been proud to call the U.S Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty.”