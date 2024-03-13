She argued that Maxwell should have been covered by this agreement. Ms Fabi Samson labelled the plea deal "weird" and "unusual", but argued that it was still valid in Maxwell's case. She told the court: "In the end Ms Maxwell was prosecuted for crimes that she, as a third party beneficiary to the plea agreement in Florida, should not have been prosecuted." She added: "The prosecutors that were questioned had no recollection of what they were thinking when they agreed and actually edited this co-conspirator clause. One thing they did say though, was that Mr Epstein's counsel informed them that he wanted this co-conspirator clause so that no one else would take the blame for what he did. They also said they had no interest in anyone else, no interest in prosecuting anyone else."