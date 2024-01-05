Allegations of sexual assault have resurfaced after Prince Andrew was named in court documents pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case

Prince Andrew has been reported to the police by anti-monarchy group Republic after allegations of sexual assault resurfaced following the unsealing of court documents relating to Jefferey Epstein.

The Duke of York was one of more than 170 names mentioned in the documents, in which he was named more than 70 times. His association with the paedophile financier has become a topic of much discussion in recent years.

In the released documents, details of allegations made against the royal while in the company of Epstein were described. He is accused of participating in an underage orgy, as well as touching a woman's breast without her consent.

Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, has urged the Met Police to reopen an investigation into Prince Andrew, after saying that a "no serious criminal investigation" had been undertaken. He has also urged King Charles to publicly address the allegation made against his brother.

Mr Smith said: “To date, there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses, and no clear justification for taking no action. I am calling on the Met Police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.

“How can we not expect a response from the government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences, Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action.”

He added: “The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn’t have been investigated and prosecuted?”

It comes as the King reported said that there is "no way back" to public life for Andrew, who was pulled back from front facing royal duties after the allegations were made against him. He also no longer holds the privilege of using the HRH title. Despite this, after an appearance with the family at church on Christmas day and his involvement in the King's coronation during the garter toss, it had been rumoured that Prince Andrew could be eased back into a senior role again.