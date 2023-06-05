The Duke of Sussex was expected to arrive at court on Monday, but his lawyers say he will not appear until Tuesday - for cross-examination by the Mirror's lawyers

A judge has expressed “surprise” after learning Prince Harry would be absent from the High Court as his case against the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering got under way.

The Duke of Sussex was expected to arrive at court on Monday (5 June), where he is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages. He claims journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to illegal methods like phone hacking.

He is also involved in five other legal disputes in the High Court, largely focusing on media publishers and alleged unlawful information gathering.

On Monday, Harry's lawyers told the court he will not appear until Tuesday, when he is due to face cross-examination from MGN’s barrister. David Sherborne, representing the duke and the other claimants, said as the hearing began on Monday that Harry had flown to the UK from Los Angeles in the US on last night, as he was celebrating his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday on Sunday.

Justice Fancourt, the judge hearing the case, said he was “a little surprised” to hear the duke would not be attending court on Monday. The judge said he gave a direction earlier in the trial that witnesses should be available the day before their evidence was due to be heard in case the legal teams’ opening speeches ran short.

But what is the case about, and what are Harry's allegations against MGN? Here's everything you need to know:

A judge has expressed his “surprise” over the Duke of Sussex’s absence from the High Court as his individual case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering got under way (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

What do Prince Harry and the other claimants allege the Daily Mirror has done?

The case centres on 147 articles published between 1996 and 2011 across MGN's publications, of which 33 sample articles are being considered in the trial. Prince Harry alleges the information about himself in those articles was gathered illegally - via methods like phone hacking, so-called “blagging” - or gaining information by deception - and using private investigators for unlawful activities.

In his case opening, Prince Harry's lawyer David Sherborne said told the court the duke’s claim against MGN is a “very significant one” because it covered a long stretch - through “the tragic death of his mother”, his time during military training at Sandhurst and into adulthood - and involved the “broadest range of unlawful activity”.

His lawyer said the 147 articles in question were a “fraction” of all the articles written about the duke’s private life, adding that MGN disclosed “almost 2,500” articles published about him throughout that period.

Mr Sherborne said there were “at least 30" different PIs [private investigators] used by MGN’s three titles – the Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. He added: “There is a reason why this was carried out on such a widespread scale … and that is because the ends justified the means for the defendant.”

Examples of articles published by MGN titles over Harry's lifetime included a “front-page exclusive” when was “still a schoolboy” about the duke being diagnosed with glandular fever, his lawyer told the court.

Another example the barrister gave was a “private argument between him and his brother Prince William” which featured in a double-page spread in The People title. Mr Sherborne also cited a Daily Mirror story entitled “Harry’s girl to dump him” about his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

“Every facet of his life even… the ups and downs of his first serious relationships with Ms Davy is still splashed across the paper as an exclusive,” Mr Sherborne said. Other articles involved communications of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry's case claims that the Duke of Sussex’s phone “would have been hacked on multiple occasions”, with his lawyer telling the court that his details appeared in the palm pilot of a journalist who they believe was one of the “most prolific” phone hackers.

Some of the articles to be examined at trial included “tell-tale signs” of information being obtained by unlawful methods, his barrister said.

What does MGN say?

While its lawyers are yet to give their opening statement in the publisher's defence, MGN is contesting the claims and has either denied or not admitted each of them.

The publisher also argues some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.