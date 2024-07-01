Two-year-old in pushchair injured in hit and run in Southsea, Hampshire

A two-year-old girl in a pushchair suffered an injury after being hit by a car - and the driver sped off afterwards.

It happened on Saturday at 9.15am, when a woman was pushing the child across the road. A blue car hit the pushchair. It happened at the junction of Talbot Road and Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea, Hampshire. Police said the girl suffered a minor knee injury.

A police statement said: “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see what happened or did you catch any footage of the incident on a dashcam?”

Anyone with information should call contact Hampshire police online or on 101 quoting 44240274126.

