Two-year-old in pushchair injured in hit and run in Southsea, Hampshire
It happened on Saturday at 9.15am, when a woman was pushing the child across the road. A blue car hit the pushchair. It happened at the junction of Talbot Road and Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea, Hampshire. Police said the girl suffered a minor knee injury.
A police statement said: “Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see what happened or did you catch any footage of the incident on a dashcam?”
Anyone with information should call contact Hampshire police online or on 101 quoting 44240274126.